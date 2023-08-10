Emmy Awards 2023 postponed to January amid Hollywood actors and writers strike

The Emmy Awards have been postponed to January, for the first time since 9/11. This comes in the wake of t he ongoing and unresolved strikes by Hollywood's actors and writers. Originally scheduled for this September, television's counterpart to the Oscars will now take place in mid-January of the following year, as announced jointly by broadcaster Fox and the Television Academy.

"We are pleased to announce that the 75th Emmy Awards will now air on Monday, January 15, 2024," said a Fox spokesman.

The 75th Emmy Awards were scheduled to broadcast live on FOX on Monday, September 18, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) from the Peacock Theater at L.A. However, this change in date now puts the Emmys right in the middle of Hollywood's busy film awards season in mid-January. Under this new schedule, the Emmys will come just a week after the Golden Globes and a day before the Critics Choice Awards. The awards season will culminate with the Oscars on March 10.

Reports of the postponement of the 75th Emmy has been circulating in recent weeks, however there was no official announcement. A media report from LA Times and Variety earlier said that the vendors associated with the Emmys Awards have been informed of the imminent date change, but there was no confirmation on date as of then.

In light of the ongoing strike, the A-list celebrities and nominees might not be permitted to attend the event. Additionally, the absence of writers to craft engaging monologues and humor for the show's host and presenters adds another layer of complexity.

The significant delay in scheduling has been strategically employed to provide a window for both factions to bridge their differences. While the objective is to facilitate a resolution, formal dialogues between the involved parties have been limited, with the writers' strike persisting for a duration of 100 days.

Around 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America screenwriters are on strike. With a membership of 160,000 film and television actors, SAG-AFTRA is seeking higher base pay and residuals.

Additionally, both unions are emphasizing the need for guarantees that their work will not be substituted by artificial intelligence (AI) technology. These demands reflect the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry and the concerns of its creative workforce.

The Emmy Awards, a pinnacle of recognition in the realm of entertainment, acknowledges excellence in television. It is facing delay due to the historic industry-wide walkout by both actors and writers. This marks the first instance in over six decades where both actors and writers have collectively rallied for their rights. The last time the Emmys were delayed was in 2001, when the ceremony was postponed in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

Meanwhile, the nominations for the Emmy Award were released last month, hours before talks between studios and SAG-AFTRA collapsed. According to the organisers, this year's nominations marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history.