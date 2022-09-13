High Brew: After Oscars 2022, VAHDAM India features in Emmy Awards gift bag

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This year’s Emmy winners will get a taste of VAHDAM India's bouquet of 60 certified organic herbal tea infusions in pyramid tea bags. The 'herbal tea sampler' will share space in the goodie bag with jewellery, high-end skincare, books and luxury resort vacation vouchers.

Global wellness brand VAHDAM India has made its way into the Emmy Awards gift bag for this year, after being a part of the Oscar 2022 goodie bag earlier in 2022.

The 74th Emmy Awards, which honours the best in the American television industry, covers drama shows, reality, comedy, limited series and more.

The Emmy Awards gifting suite for this year comprises luxury resort vacations from RiverView Ranch Montana, Four Seasons Nevis and Museum Hotel Cappadocia Turkey, as well as jewellery, high-end skincare, books and candy, among other products.

The Emmy gift bag will also comprise VAHDAM India's 'herbal tea sampler,' which is a motley of 60 certified organic herbal tea infusions in pyramid tea bags with “ingredients for an exemplary wellness experience,” the company said in a statement.

The company's 'rover bottle' was a part of the Oscar goody bag, earlier this year.

“We’re honoured to be a part of the prestigious Emmy 2022 gift bag. Our vision continues to take the best of India to the world under a home-grown brand and it is a matter of great honour to have gotten this opportunity and spot with a host of other global brands.” said Bala Sarda, the Founder & CEO of VAHDAM India.

Backstage Creations, the sole gifting company associated with the Emmys, has curated the gift bags this year.

Karen Wood, Founder of Backstage Creations, said the company was thrilled to introduce celebrities at the Emmy Awards to brands such as VAHDAM India. "We enjoy watching them discover new products that could soon become parts of their daily lives," she said.

Participants at the 74th Emmy Awards will include Selena Gomez, Taye Diggs, Amy Poehler, ngela Bassett, Molly Shannon, Jean Smart, Seth Meyers, Kerry Washington, among others. It will be hosted by Kenan Thompson.

VAHDAM India was founded in 2015 by Bala Sarda. The company has raised more than Rs 290 crore in funding and receives 95 percent of its sales via online channels. It said it is a certified plastic neutral company and climate neutral band and directs one percent of its revenue towards the education of its tea growers' children.