Emmy Awards 2022: HBO’s Succession tops with 25 nominations – check the full list of nominees

The nominees for the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards have been announced. The frontrunners include Succession, Ted Lasso, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Barry, and Euphoria among others. Actors Adam Scott, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, and Jason Bateman have also been nominated in the acting category.
Succession on HBO with 25 nominations topped the chart, followed by Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) with 20 nominations.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards:
Drama Series
Comedy Series
Limited Series
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Variety Talk Series
Competition Program
Television Movie
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Variety Sketch Series
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Host for a Reality or Competition Program
