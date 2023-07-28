Emmy 2023: Awards likely to be postponed due to Hollywood actors and writers strike

The strikes have been causing disruptions in the film and television industry for quite some time now. The strike by Hollywood actors, which occurred earlier this month, further adds to the complexity of the situation. Talks between the studios and guilds have been futile leading to this prolonged period of picket lines and halted productions.As a result of this the Emmys ceremony is expected to be postponed from its usual September slot. However, the potential January date is subject to the resolution of the conflicts between the studios and guilds before that time.

The 2023 Emmy Awards are likely to be postponed for the first time since 9/11. According to media reports by the LA times and Variety, Fox is about to make an announcement regarding the rescheduling of the Emmy Awards. Instead of its original air date on September 18, the event is now expected to take place in January of next year.

The reason behind this rescheduling is the ongoing strikes by writers and actors in the United States. According to report by the Los Angeles Times, the strikes have been causing disruptions in the film and television industry for quite some time now. The strike by Hollywood actors, which occurred earlier this month, further adds to the complexity of the situation. Talks between the studios and guilds have been futile leading to this prolonged period of picket lines and halted productions.

The recent nominations for the television industry's highest honors were announced just before the dual work stoppage was declared. This has added uncertainty to the timing of the Emmys, as the strikes were already expected to cause delays.

News from Variety indicates that vendors associated with the Emmys Awards have been informed of the imminent date change.

Despite these developments, Fox, the network responsible for airing the Emmys, has declined to comment on the situation as per Reuters.

Why are the writers and actors protesting?

For many writers, the fight for fair compensation has been a long and arduous one. Despite the enormous profits generated by the entertainment industry, writers often find themselves struggling to make ends meet. With the rise of streaming services and digital platforms, the industry has undergone a massive transformation in recent years, but writers feel they have been left behind.

According to trade publication Variety, the minimum pay for a staff writer for a television show during the 2019–2020 season was $4,546 (about Rs. 3.71 lakh). They work an average of 20 weeks on a streaming show for $90,920 (Rs 74.33 lakh), or an average of 29 weeks on a network show for $131,834 (Rs 1,07 crore) annually. The amount is $6,967 (Rs 5.69 lakh) each week for a writer-producer.

While the writers' pay has decreased, the entertainment business has awarded executives extravagant incomes while declaring billions in profits.

The WGA estimates that from 2017 through 2021, industry revenues will range from $28 billion to $30 billion annually, up from $5 billion in 2000.

Artificial intelligence is also a growing concern for the industry. The WGA wants protections to stop studios from generating new scripts using AI from previously written scripts. Additionally, writers want to make sure they are not required to revise AI-generated script draughts.