Emmy 2021: The Crown, Ted Lasso, among big winners; check full list

The 2021 Emmy Awards
, the 73rd edition of the Television Academy’s top honours concluded with largely expected results as popular shows like “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso”, “The Mandalorian” and “Mare of Easttown” won awards in multiple categories. These shows had secured the highest number of nominations as well.
The coveted awards of Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress went to “The Crown”. Meanwhile, period drama “The Queen’s Gambit” also won multiple awards, including that of the Best Director.
This year, the ceremony was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The awards took place at Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue.
Here is the full list of nominations and winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards:
Lead actor in a drama seriesJosh O’Connor (The Crown) – WINNERRegé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)Billy Porter (Pose)Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Lead actress in a drama seriesEmma Corrin (The Crown)Olivia Colman (The Crown) – WINNERUzo Aduba (In Treatment)Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Lead actor in a limited series or TV moviePaul Bettany (WandaVision)Hugh Grant (The Undoing)Ewan McGregor (Halston) – WINNERLin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton)
Lead actress in a limited series or TV movieKate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) – WINNERMichaela Coel (I May Destroy You)Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Writing for a limited series, anthology or TV movieMichaela Coel (I May Destroy You) – WINNERBrad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown)Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron (WandaVision, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision, “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience “)Laura Donney (WandaVision, “Previously On”)
Thomas Kail (Hamilton)Sam Miller and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You, "Ego Death")Sam Miller (I May Destroy You, "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes")Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown)Scott Frank (The Queen's Gambit) – WINNERBarry Jenkins (The Underground Railroad)Matt Shakman (WandaVision)
Competition programThe Amazing RaceNailed It!RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNERTop ChefThe Voice
Lead actor in a comedy seriesJason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNERAnthony Anderson (Black-ish)Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)William H Macy (Shameless)Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Lead actress in a comedy seriesAidy Bryant (Shrill)Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNERAllison Janney (Mom)Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Directing for a comedy seriesJames Burrows (B Positive, “Pilot”)Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”)Lucia Aniello (Hacks, “There Is No Line”) – WINNERJames Widdoes (Mom, “Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)Zach Braff (Ted Lasso, “Biscuits”)MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You”)Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Writing for a comedy seriesSteve Yockey (The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”)Meredith Scardino (Girls5eva, “Pilot”)Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot)” – WINNERMaya Erskine (Pen15, “Play”)Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again”)Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso, “Pilot”)
Variety special (live)Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night SpecialThe 63rd Annual Grammy AwardsThe OscarsThe Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The WeekndStephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 – WINNER
A Black Lady Sketch ShowSaturday Night Live – WINNER
Variety talk seriesConanThe Late Show with Stephen ColbertThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahJimmy Kimmel LiveLast Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Writing for a variety seriesThe Amber Ruffin ShowA Black Lady Sketch ShowLast Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNERThe Late Show with Stephen ColbertSaturday Night Live
Supporting actor in a drama seriesMichael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)John Lithgow (Perry Mason)Tobias Menzies (The Crown) – WINNERGiancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Supporting actress in a drama seriesGillian Anderson (The Crown) – WINNERHelena Bonham Carter (The Crown)Emerald Fennell (The Crown)Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water”)Benjamin Caron, (The Crown, “Fairytale”)Jessica Hobbs (The Crown, War) – WINNERLiz Garbus (The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness”)Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”)Steven Canals (Pose, “Series Finale”)
Directing for a drama series
Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, "What I Know")Peter Morgan (The Crown, "War") – WINNERYahlin Chang (The Handmaid's Tale, "Home")Misha Green (Lovecraft Country, "Sundown")Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi")Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue")Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J (Pose, "Series Finale")
Writing for a drama series
Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movieDaveed Diggs (Hamilton)Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown) – WINNERPaapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movieJean Smart (Mare of Easttown)Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) – WINNERKathryn Hahn (WandaVision)Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
Supporting actor in a comedy seriesBowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNERBrendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Supporting actress in a comedy seriesKate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – WINNERJuno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Directing for a variety specialBo Burnham (Bo Burnham: Inside) — WINNERSpike Lee (David Byrne’s American Utopia)Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Dave Chappelle (8:46 – Dave Chappelle)Ben Winston (Friends: The Reunion)Thomas Schlamme (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote )
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)Claire Foy (The Crown) – WINNERMcKenna Grace (The Handmaid's Tale)Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Guest actor in a drama seriesDon Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)Charles Dance (The Crown)Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)Courtney B Vance (Lovecraft Country) – WINNERCarl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
Guest actor in a comedy seriesAlec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live) – WINNERMorgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)
Guest actress in a comedy seriesJane Adams (Hacks)Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) – WINNERKristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)
Directing for a variety seriesChristopher Werner (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020)Alexander J Vietmeier (Late Night With Seth Meyers, Episode 1085a)Jim Hoskinson (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection)Paul G Casey (Real Time With Bill Maher, Episode 1835)Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chappelle) – WINNER