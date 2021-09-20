Emmy 2021: The Crown, Ted Lasso, among big winners; check full list

  • Home>
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
The 2021 Emmy Awards, the 73rd edition of the Television Academy’s top honours concluded and the coveted awards of Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress went to “The Crown”. Check out the full list here

The 2021 Emmy Awards, the 73rd edition of the Television Academy’s top honours concluded with largely expected results as popular shows like “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso”, “The Mandalorian” and “Mare of Easttown” won awards in multiple categories. These shows had secured the highest number of nominations as well.
The coveted awards of Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress went to “The Crown”. Meanwhile, period drama “The Queen’s Gambit” also won multiple awards, including that of the Best Director.
This year, the ceremony was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The awards took place at Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue.
Here is the full list of nominations and winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards:
Lead actor in a drama series
  • Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – WINNER
  • Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
  • Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
  • Billy Porter (Pose)
  • Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
  • Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
    • Lead actress in a drama series
    • Emma Corrin (The Crown)
    • Olivia Colman (The Crown) – WINNER
    • Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
    • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
    • Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
    • Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
      • Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
      • Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
      • Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
      • Ewan McGregor (Halston) – WINNER
      • Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
      • Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton)
        • Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
        • Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER
        • Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
        • Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
        • Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
        • Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
          • Writing for a limited series, anthology or TV movie
          • Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) – WINNER
          • Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown)
          • Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)
          • Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron (WandaVision, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)
          • Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision, “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience “)
          • Laura Donney (WandaVision, “Previously On”)
            • Directing for a limited series, anthology or TV movie
            • Thomas Kail (Hamilton)
            • Sam Miller and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You, “Ego Death”)
            • Sam Miller (I May Destroy You, “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)
            • Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown)
            • Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit) – WINNER
            • Barry Jenkins (The Underground Railroad)
            • Matt Shakman (WandaVision)
              • Competition program
              • The Amazing Race
              • Nailed It!
              • RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
              • Top Chef
              • The Voice
                • Lead actor in a comedy series
                • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
                • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
                • Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
                • William H Macy (Shameless)
                • Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
                  • Lead actress in a comedy series
                  • Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
                  • Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER
                  • Allison Janney (Mom)
                  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
                  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
                    • Directing for a comedy series
                    • James Burrows (B Positive, “Pilot”)
                    • Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”)
                    • Lucia Aniello (Hacks, “There Is No Line”) – WINNER
                    • James Widdoes (Mom, “Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)
                    • Zach Braff (Ted Lasso, “Biscuits”)
                    • MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You”)
                    • Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again”)
                      • Writing for a comedy series
                      • Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”)
                      • Meredith Scardino (Girls5eva, “Pilot”)
                      • Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot)” – WINNER
                      • Maya Erskine (Pen15, “Play”)
                      • Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again”)
                      • Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso, “Pilot”)
                        • Variety special (live)
                        • Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
                        • The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
                        • The Oscars
                        • The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
                        • Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 – WINNER
                          • Variety sketch series
                          • A Black Lady Sketch Show
                          • Saturday Night Live – WINNER
                            • Variety talk series
                            • Conan
                            • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
                            • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
                            • Jimmy Kimmel Live
                            • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
                              • Writing for a variety series
                              • The Amber Ruffin Show
                              • A Black Lady Sketch Show
                              • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
                              • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
                              • Saturday Night Live
                                • Supporting actor in a drama series
                                • Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)
                                • Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
                                • Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
                                • O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
                                • John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
                                • Tobias Menzies (The Crown) – WINNER
                                • Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
                                • Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
                                  • Supporting actress in a drama series
                                  • Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – WINNER
                                  • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
                                  • Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
                                  • Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
                                  • Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
                                  • Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
                                  • Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
                                  • Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

                                    • Directing for a drama series

                                      • Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water”)
                                      • Benjamin Caron, (The Crown, “Fairytale”)
                                      • Jessica Hobbs (The Crown, War) – WINNER
                                      • Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness”)
                                      • Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
                                      • Steven Canals (Pose, “Series Finale”)

                                        • Writing for a drama series

                                          • Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, “What I Know”)
                                          • Peter Morgan (The Crown, “War”) – WINNER
                                          • Yahlin Chang (The Handmaid’s Tale, “Home”)
                                          • Misha Green (Lovecraft Country, “Sundown”)
                                          • Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
                                          • Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
                                          • Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J (Pose, “Series Finale”)
                                            • Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
                                              • Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
                                              • Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
                                              • Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
                                              • Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)
                                              • Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER
                                              • Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
                                                • Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
                                                  • Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
                                                  • Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER
                                                  • Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
                                                  • Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
                                                  • Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
                                                  • Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
                                                    • Supporting actor in a comedy series
                                                      • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
                                                      • Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
                                                      • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
                                                      • Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
                                                      • Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
                                                      • Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
                                                      • Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
                                                      • Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
                                                        • Supporting actress in a comedy series
                                                          • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
                                                          • Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
                                                          • Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
                                                          • Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
                                                          • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
                                                          • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
                                                          • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
                                                            • Directing for a variety special
                                                              • Bo Burnham (Bo Burnham: Inside) — WINNER
                                                              • Spike Lee (David Byrne’s American Utopia)
                                                              • Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Dave Chappelle (8:46 – Dave Chappelle)
                                                              • Ben Winston (Friends: The Reunion)
                                                              • Thomas Schlamme (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote )
                                                                • Guest actress in a drama series
                                                                  • Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
                                                                  • Claire Foy (The Crown) – WINNER
                                                                  • McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
                                                                  • Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
                                                                  • Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
                                                                    • Guest actor in a drama series
                                                                      • Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
                                                                      • Charles Dance (The Crown)
                                                                      • Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
                                                                      • Courtney B Vance (Lovecraft Country) – WINNER
                                                                      • Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
                                                                        • Guest actor in a comedy series
                                                                          • Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
                                                                          • Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER
                                                                          • Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)
                                                                          • Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)
                                                                          • Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)
                                                                            •  Guest actress in a comedy series
                                                                              • Jane Adams (Hacks)
                                                                              • Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
                                                                              • Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
                                                                              • Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
                                                                              • Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER
                                                                              • Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)
                                                                                • Directing for a variety series
                                                                                  • Christopher Werner (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020)
                                                                                  • Alexander J Vietmeier (Late Night With Seth Meyers, Episode 1085a)
                                                                                  • Jim Hoskinson (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection)
                                                                                  • Paul G Casey (Real Time With Bill Maher, Episode 1835)
                                                                                  • Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chappelle) – WINNER

                                                                                    (Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
