American rapper 50 Cent has revealed that he and fellow rapper Eminem were offered a whopping $9 million for performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. 50 Cent, or Curtis James Jackson III, revealed that he would have taken $1 million and let Eminem receive $8 million for the performance, in an interview with radio personality Big Boy on Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show.

50 Cent revealed that he had been offered a slot at performing after the now iconic Super Bowl LVI halftime show which featured Eminem, 50 Cent among other artists like Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

“Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about World Cup and they had a budget of $9 million. I would’ve taken one and then the other eight would have been for him (Eminem).”

However, football fans missed seeing the rap duo on stage before Argentina and France took each other on in the finals as Eminem’s management revealed that the artist was unlikely to take the offer.

“They’re like, he’s not gonna do it,” said 50 Cent about the conversation he had with Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg, the CEO of Def Jam Recordings. “If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world,” he added.

Eminem was not the only artist who was approached for a performance at the finals. Shakira, Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart had also been invited to perform but refused. Stewart had stated that he did not “think it's right to go to a country with those ideas and values”, referring to Qatar’s views about same-sex relationships as well as the country’s terrible human rights record, including allegations of mistreatment of foreign labours who built the football stadiums in the country.