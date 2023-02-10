Ektaa Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor step down as heads of ALTBalaji

The move comes a few months after Ektaa was named in numerous FIRs for the platform’s XXX (web series). It was alleged that the series insulted the national emblem, Hindu gods and army personnel.

Producer and director Ektaa Kapoor and mother Shobha Kapoor have stepped down as the heads of ALTBalaji, their OTT platform. Ekta announced the decision on her Instagram handle. Vivek Koka would be the Chief Business Officer at the streaming site.

ALTBalaji has been behind controversial titles like Dev DD, Ragini MMS Returns, Gandi Baat along with others like Bose Dead/Alive, Gandii Baat and Lock Upp.

The move comes a few months after Ektaa was named in numerous FIRs for the platform’s XXX (web series). It was alleged that the series insulted the national emblem, Hindu gods and army personnel.

“While the process of stepping down started last year, Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over. This decision is a strategic one to focus on other ventures. The company is pleased to announce that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji. Under Mr Koka’s leadership, Alt Balaji aims to follow their footsteps and continue its strong track record of delivering high-quality, original content to its audiences,” read the official statement from ALTBalaji.

Ektaa accompanied the statement with a caption that read “Good luck team alt! Will always share your posts and lend any support needed. Let's welcome the new management."

Several fans expressed their support to the producer and director behind many of India’s most popular TV serials. Many celebrities also wished their best to the departing head of ALTBalaji.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who worked with Ektaa on ‘Veere Di Wedding’ wrote, “You’re the best…Love you(red heart emojis)”. Making light of last year’s controversy, Ektaa responded by saying, “Sooo many FIR’s so little time!”.