Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor on the chase of a serial killer

After much anticipation and a long wait of 8 years, the sequel of 2014 action drama Ek Villain is here. Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani the film will be released in theatres on July 29. The trailer of the movie is out and it’s getting a good response.

Within a few hours of release the trailer of the film has garnered over 15 lakh views on YouTube. The gripping trailer, featuring John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in intense looks, gives a glimpse into the film, which picks up right from where it ended eight years ago.

The trailer opens with JD Chakravarthy giving a short recap of what happened in the first part of the film.

The trailer proceeds to show the masked villain who targets only girls who have rejected a one-sided love proposal. In the trailer the villain is called the ‘Messiah’ of one-sided lovers.

The two-minute-forty-two-second trailer shows a love story between Disha and John and a booming relationship between Tara and Arjun as well. A heartbroken Arjun is also seen ditched by Tara.

However, things take a turn when Arjun suspects John is killing the women and they both clash.

The trailer creates a mystery around who is the villain of the story with the two protagonists clashing.

The soundtrack of the trailer is a reprised version of ‘Galliyan’. The song by Ankit Tiwari has become quite popular after the first film in 2014.

The fans of John Abraham are also reacting positively to the trailer showing great excitement.