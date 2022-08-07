By Nishtha Pandey

John Abraham and Arjun Kappor starrer Ek Villain Returns released last week on Friday. The movie in which Abraham plays a psychotic serial killer has been getting bad reviews from critics and all over social media for poor writing, execution and most importantly, not giving the audience the thrill of a serial killer movie. This addition to the already-struggling serial killer genre in Bollywood raises the big question — why has Bollywood not been able to produce a good serial killer movie?

The serial killer movie genre in Bollywood

Ahutosh Rana as Lajja Shankar Pandey, Sangharsh Image credit: Youtube

When we look at the whole genre, it’s not like the industry has not produced good serial killer movies. For instance, Ashutosh Rana’s performance as Lajja Shankar Pandey in Sangharsh (1999) is still capable of haunting people because of the depth and horror that the actor portrayed through the character. Similarly, movies like Urmila Matondkar's Kaun (1999) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raman Raghav 2.0 do justice to the genre.

But in recent times Bollywood hasn’t been able to deliver much in the genre. Attempts like Samay: When Time Strikes (2003), Murder 2 (2011), and Mrs Serial Killer (2020) have neither been box office hits nor were praised by the critics.

A still from OTT movie Mrs Serial Killer, Image credit: Netflix India

So one wonders what makes a good serial killer movie?

According to film critic and Co-Founder of High on Films, Shikhar Verma. in serial killer movies viewers enjoy sadistic acts of violence on the screen and when a person finds a reason for doing so, the pleasure is kind of enhanced, even if it seems morally incorrect. Hence a mix of providing the audience with what’s expected and what’s not expected is the best bet.

“One expects there to be some kind of reason behind a person going on a killing spree, but it becomes intriguing when a filmmaker like Kashyap turns it over and gives us no concrete reason for the kill in Raman Raghav. So, the film eventually takes a step out of the genre's comfort zone and becomes something else entirely,” said Verma.

A still from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. (Image: IMDB)

This is a technique that worked well in the West with old classics like Psycho (1960) and new age shows like Mindhunter which takes the audience on a journey to the psyche of serial killers.

Almost all Bollywood movies tagged under the ambit of the serial killer genre in recent have had a hint of this technique. For instance, even Ek Villain Returns has an unexpected twist in the end, but these movies still don’t seem to work.

What does the Indian audience want?

“I think not over-populating a narrative with extremely juvenile and misleading twists would also help the genre. The thing I have noticed in the sub-continent when it comes to the genre is the dire need to surprise people with 'wtf' moments. But, these wtf moments have a wafer-thin timestamp and only work when the foreshadowing is done well,” added Verma.

If one goes to look at the Indian movies or the OTT shows that have worked for the Indian audience then a pattern comes into mind. A combination of good acting and good writing which is rooted in the Indianess is something that has worked. For instance in Sangharsh, Ashutosh Rana’s character is a Tantrik who sacrifices kids because of the belief of becoming immortal.

Official poster for Ratsasan, Image credit: Twitter

Tamil movie Ratsasan (2018) deals with a policeman hunting a psychotic killer and holds the narrative with gripping dialogues, haunting music and appropriate set locations to transport the audience and cause a sense of fear.

Another example is the OTT series Asur which ends in an unexpected twist and also holds the Indian milieu by mixing the antagonist with mythological facts. Details like this help the audience believe in the serial killer mythos and the world created through the story.

Still from Asur, Image credit: Voot

According to Debopriyaa Dutta, film critic at Slash Film half-baked stories that rely on exaggerated dramatics are bound to fail in this genre and that’s the reason Ek Villain movies do not work as they treat the subject in unserious gimmicky ways, with little to no understanding of the subject matter at hand.

What can Bollywood do?

“Bollywood could certainly take inspiration from Western media or look no further from home, as South Indian cinema has produced convincing films in the genre. For example, the Tamil-language thriller, Moodu Pani, takes a Hitchcockian route when it comes to building suspense, but roots it in experiences that are relatable to Indian audiences,” said Dutta.

According to critics, one thing that is common in the movie released as serial killer movies that don’t work is the lack of character development and over-resilence on twisted moments with little to no gravitas.

"The serial killer genre in Hindi is often inspired by either films or TV series from the West and so lacks the points of reference for our audience. The lengthy dialogue portions on forensics and jargon put them off. The mixing up of horror, ghosts and shamans with the killings dilutes the intensity of the serial killer genre," said film studies professor and filmmaker Uma Vangal

Freelance film critic Aakash Mishra, who has been in the industry for past 4 years, believes that Bollywood needs to work more on the build-up of investigations with twists and turns rather than trying to insert another theme of probably revenge or anything just to justify one’s actions.

According to Verma, investing time and effort in good writers, avoiding subjectifying and over-sexualizing actors, and getting rid of the songs that completely disrupt the flow of a movie and take you out of it instead of getting you invested are few things that filmmakers should focus on for the genre that remain a niche in terms of interest and potential in Bollywood.

“Moreover, I have realized that filmmakers don't focus on creating an atmosphere of dread and/or use cinema's more visual sensibilities to make something that creates images in the audience's mind,” added Verma.

Bollywood could approach the subject from a psychological point of view, attempting to work out why an antagonist could be potentially compelling to viewers, added Dutta.

Basically, the journey of Bollywood to make movies work in the serial killer genre is long but according to critics, it is something that can be done with the right approach, due justice to the cinematic experience and understanding what the Indian demographic wants.