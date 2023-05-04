English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsEd Sheeran faces another copyright infringement lawsuit: What we know so far

Ed Sheeran faces another copyright infringement lawsuit: What we know so far

Ed Sheeran faces another copyright infringement lawsuit: What we know so far
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 2:30:56 PM IST (Published)

In recent years, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has faced several lawsuits over allegations of copyright infringement. On Tuesday, the singer said that he would “not continue his music career if he is found guilty of copyright violation”.

The music copyright trial involving British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has gone to the jury after the closely watched case in which he was accused of copying Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On for his Grammy-winning ballad Thinking Out Loud.

Recommended Articles

View All
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is facing trial in a New York City court in the United States for an alleged copyright violation in connection with his 2014 hit song Think Out Loud. According to a Reuters report Ed Sheeran’s lawyers on Wednesday submitted before the jury at the Manhattan federal court that there was "not a single shred of evidence" to contradict testimony by Sheeran and his co-writer Amy Wadge, who told jurors they wrote Thinking Out Loud based on their own experiences.
The case, brought by the family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Let's Get It On, alleges that Sheeran's song is a "theft" and a copy of the classic hit. The case outcome is keenly watched by the music industry, as Sheeran has already faced a series of copyright infringement allegations in recent years.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X