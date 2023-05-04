Ed Sheeran faces another copyright infringement lawsuit: What we know so far

In recent years, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has faced several lawsuits over allegations of copyright infringement. On Tuesday, the singer said that he would “not continue his music career if he is found guilty of copyright violation”.

The music copyright trial involving British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has gone to the jury after the closely watched case in which he was accused of copying Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On for his Grammy-winning ballad Thinking Out Loud.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is facing trial in a New York City court in the United States for an alleged copyright violation in connection with his 2014 hit song Think Out Loud. According to a Reuters report Ed Sheeran’s lawyers on Wednesday submitted before the jury at the Manhattan federal court that there was "not a single shred of evidence" to contradict testimony by Sheeran and his co-writer Amy Wadge, who told jurors they wrote Thinking Out Loud based on their own experiences.

The case, brought by the family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Let's Get It On, alleges that Sheeran's song is a "theft" and a copy of the classic hit. The case outcome is keenly watched by the music industry, as Sheeran has already faced a series of copyright infringement allegations in recent years.