'Dune 2' deserted — sequel delayed to 2024 with no end in sight to writers’ strike

Fans now will have to wait till 2024 to witness the story of Paul Atreides as the Warner Bros (WBD.O) movie studio has delayed the planned November release of a big-budget "Dune 2" amid the Hollywood writers strike.

Warner Bros. made the announcement Thursday that “Dune: Part Two” staring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in lead roles will now be released on March 15, reported Reuters.

The delay of "Dune" is because of the ongoing strikes of WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are refraining from participating in promotional activities for any affected films. This circumstance directly affected the anticipated "Dune 2" cast, preventing them from engaging in press circuits for the high-budget movie.

Consequently, a previously scheduled animated "Lord of the Rings" film initially set for April has been rescheduled for December.

"Dune: Part Two" features Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, reprising their roles in a science fiction sequel rooted in Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, depicting an interstellar conflict for a valuable resource. The first installment, launched in 2021 amidst the pandemic, amassed an impressive $402 million at the global box office.

Notably, prominent stars have chosen not to promote their upcoming projects since the SAG-AFTRA actors union joined the ongoing strike alongside Hollywood writers, initiating the walkout on July 14th.

The ongoing actors' strike has made various film studios to make adjustments to their movie release schedules due to the absence of celebrities who would typically grace red carpets and talk shows for promotion.

Sony Pictures (6758.T) has modified its approach for "Dumb Money," a film inspired by the real-life narrative of everyday investors who managed to outsmart Wall Street and profit from the GameStop (GME.N) stock. The initial plan was to launch the film nationwide on September 22, but the studio has opted for a phased release strategy to stimulate interest through audience reactions. The movie will now debut on a limited number of screens in New York and Los Angeles on September 15, followed by a gradual expansion across the country on October 6.

Despite the "Barbenheimer " frenzy, which led to a substantial surge in moviegoing this summer with films like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," the overall movie attendance this year remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Other significant films lined up for 2023 include Walt Disney's (DIS.N) "The Marvels," a Lionsgate (LGFa.N) prequel to "The Hunger Games," and "Wonka," another Warner Bros film that features Chalamet.