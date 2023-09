Jawan is finally out in theatres today, and Shah Rukh Khan ’s fans have been celebrating the day as nothing less than a festival. Fans’ enthusiasm exceeded all bounds, especially for the first day first show of Jawan. It must be noted that the Atlee directorial has become the first-ever Hindi film to have a 6 a.m. show at Mumbai’s popular cinema hall Gaiety Galaxy. Several videos surfacing the internet exhibited fans dancing, singing and celebrating outside the theatre to celebrate the “Badshah of Bollywood.”

Even inside the cinema halls, the scene is nothing short of euphoric, as fans are getting up from their seats, hooting with joy, and dancing all over – pure cinematic hysteria. The movie had already sold over five lakh tickets before its official release, and it's now playing to packed houses in major theatres across the country.

Shah Rukh Kha n's fan page, on X (formerly Twitter), has been a joyful hub, posting numerous videos that showcase people thoroughly enjoying the grand spectacle of Jawan on the big screen. Sharing inside the theatre's videos, they wrote, “MENTAL MASS HYSTERIA! The crowd has gone absolutely berserk as #ZindaBanda plays!!! Jawan tsunami is here and how!!!”

In Kolkata, as people entered the theatre, they enthusiastically chanted the sloga n "Jai Jawan, Jai Shah Rukh Khan" aloud, showcasing their immense love and admiration for both the film Jawan and the beloved Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans in Ahmedabad celebrated Jawan Day with an SRK-themed cake.

People have also given Shah Rukh Khan a ‘dahi handi’ tribute.

Fans have also put garlands on Shah Rukh Khan’s cut-out outside theatres.

Some arrived at the theatres in total Jawan style.

There is a reason why Shah Rukh Khan is referred to as the “biggest star”.

Outside a Mumbai theatre, die-hard SRK fans celebrated in style. They danced energetically to the rhythmic beats of dhol, all the while proudly displaying “We Love Jawan” posters and waving flags in honour of the film. The caption read, “#Mumbai has done it again! Packed house for the 2nd time in as SRK’s charisma reigns supreme on the big screen!”

The moment when fans announced that they were ready for Shah Rukh Khan’s “blockbuster tsunami”.

Guess what? While fans were celebrating SRK, the superstar stayed awake to witness his fans showering love upon him. Re-sharing the clip, SRK expressed gratitude and wrote, “Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Stayed awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks.”

After keeping the nation on the standstill for his hotly anticipated film, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has hit the theatres on Thursday. Apart from SRK, Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in a cameo.