Multiplexes reported healthy collections at the box office over the weekend ending November 20. Movies like Drishyam 2, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai reported good responses from audiences and this must have come as a breather for the film industry as a whole.

Drishyam 2, a legacy movie, has been successfully clocked Rs 64 crore in its opening weekend and thus likely to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark in the next two weeks.

Multiplexes have now pinned their hopes for a better third quarter after the first half of the year reported lacklustre collections on the whole. The lifetime collections for movies released in this period are approximately Rs 450 crore which is way below expectations.

There is a decent pipeline for movies which are expected to be released in the next few months. These include the Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya, Cirkus, Avatar and Kushi.

The stock prices of both PVR and Inox were comfortably over a percent today when the benchmark Nifty50 ended 0.8 percent in the negative.