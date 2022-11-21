English
Drishyam 2, Black Panther success raise box office hopes of turnaround

Drishyam 2, Black Panther success raise box office hopes of turnaround

By Vahishta Unwalla
There is a decent pipeline for movies which are expected to be released in the latter part of the year and the box office is betting on carrying the momentum seen with the success of Drishyam 2 and Black Panther to tide over the recent tough times.

Multiplexes reported healthy collections at the box office over the weekend ending November 20.  Movies like Drishyam 2, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai reported good responses from audiences and this must have come as a breather for the film industry as a whole.

Drishyam 2, a legacy movie, has been successfully clocked Rs 64 crore in its opening weekend and thus likely to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark in the next two weeks.
Multiplexes have now pinned their hopes for a better third quarter after the first half of the year reported lacklustre collections on the whole. The lifetime collections for movies released in this period are approximately Rs 450 crore which is way below expectations.
Also Read | Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?
There is a decent pipeline for movies which are expected to be released in the next few months. These include the Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya, Cirkus, Avatar and Kushi.
The stock prices of both PVR and Inox were comfortably over a percent today when the benchmark Nifty50 ended 0.8 percent in the negative.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
