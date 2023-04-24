Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals new release date for the sequel of popular comic drama

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey starrer Dream Girl 2 was scheduled to be released on June 29.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl emerged as a super hit in 2019. Fans have been waiting for the sequel of the popular comic drama for a long time now. However, it seems that film buffs will have to wait a little longer as the theatrical release of Dream Girl 2 has been postponed. Ayushmann shared the news via an amusing Instagram post. Dream Girl 2, bankrolled by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, will now hit the screens on August 25.

Earlier, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey starrer Dream Girl 2 was scheduled to be released on June 29.

Fans of Ayushmann Khurrana have expressed their love and excitement for the film. One fan wrote, “So so excited to see this.”

Another fan commented, “Omg I'm so excited.” “Just can't wait to see,” read another comment.

It seems that the release of Dream Girl 2 has been pushed back as its makers are still working on the visual effects (VFX) of the film.

Ektaa Kapoor recently indicated that the VFX work is the apparent reason for the delay in the release of the film.

“We want Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that is why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences,” Ektaa Kapoor said.

The first part of Dream Girl revolved around the story of a young man named Karan Singh, who happens to find success at a call centre that employs women to chat with single men. Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shandilya, will again feature Ayushmann Khurrana doing cross-gender acting. The movie will also feature Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.