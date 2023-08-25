Dream Girl 2 movie review: A sequel we did not need

Dream Girl 2 is a film critic’s worst nightmare. In the age of Gadar 2 and The Kashmir Files, saying that of an Ayushman Khurrana film may feel like a bit of a stretch but it is his presence that makes this trash of a film feel like such an absolute letdown.

In the last decade, Khurrana has worked hard to build solid credibility, headlining delightful gems such as Vicky Donor (2012), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Andhadhun (2018) , and Badhaai Ho (2018).

However, with this Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial, he squanders it all. I was apprehensive about the film after watching its trailer. But then I asked myself, how bad could an Ayushmann Khurrana film be? The answer is—Dream Girl 2 is so bad, it’s insufferable.

After his sincere attempts at making diverse, good cinema failing—Gulabo Sitabo (2020), An Action Hero (2022), and Doctor G (2022) are woefully under-watched and underappreciated—you can’t fault Khurrana for wanting a film that sets the box office going. But even that doesn’t justify a disaster as damaging as Dream Girl 2.

Co-written by Shaadilyaa, who was once the lead writer for the television show Comedy Circus and has extensively written scripts for comedians Kapil Sharma and Krishna Abhishek, Dream Girl 2 aims at the Priyadarshan and David Dhawan brand of humour but makes the blunder of thinking that just assembling the best comedic actors in the country in front of the camera will do the job.

It takes a lot more to make a coherent, entertaining film. In its desperation to be the latter, Dream Girl 2 gladly forgoes all ambition of wanting to be the former and ends up being neither. If you think the previous sentence was convoluted, the film is infinitely more.

The spiritual sequel to the 2019 original, which feels more like a lazy, insipid rehash, has Karam (Khurrana) cross-dressing and pretending to be a woman to make quick money to fulfil the demands of his girlfriend Pari’s father. He starts off as a bar dancer, then switches to being a psychiatrist, and finally ends up getting married for real to the closeted son of a Muslim patriarch.

Though Khurrana plays Pooja (Dream Girl) with remarkable ease, dancing to item songs with an oomph that could give the best in business a run for their money, the film makes a mockery of everyone else, including some of the most seasoned actors of the Hindi film industry.

What it makes Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav do made me shudder, and squirm inwardly. It takes real talent to reduce such revered maestros to garbage.

Ananya Panday as Pari is as dispensable to the film as logic and plot. In the garb of being a “mass-entertainer” Dream Girl 2 is all kinds of cringe that takes great pride in playing with people’s gender, religion, age, and sexual orientation for easy laughs and below-the-belt punchlines. At 134 minutes, it is the most non-Ayushmann Khurrana movie ever.

Remove him from the picture and you wouldn’t even know or care if such a film existed. But he is there, at the heart of it all, shimmying and sashaying, spouting lines he never would have five years ago, championing crudity and insensitivity he has built a career fighting against. Khurrana deserves better. We deserve better.