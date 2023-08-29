Dream Girl 2 and cis-het men cross-dressing for laughs

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest outing Dream Girl 2 has him cross-dressing for most part of the 134-minute feature film. Although he does it with remarkable ease and oomph, once again putting on glorious display his versatility, his performance or the film does little to change the popular and problematic narrative of cis heterosexual men cross-dressing on screen for easy laughs.

Drag performances have always been exaggerated caricatures of what the male gaze perceives as typical feminine behaviour—excessive batting of eyelashes, heaving chests, loud, lewd facial expressions, garish costumes, tacky makeup, and body language bordering on the vulgar. Whether it be Amitabh Bachchan dancing famously to Mere Angne Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai in Lawaaris (1981) or Govinda taking it to the pinnacle of cringe, cross-dressing is almost always accompanied by body shaming of some sort.

Take the wildly popular The Kapil Sharma Show for instance. Some of its most memorable characters, whether it be Palak, Pankhuri, or Gutthi, are male comedians cross-dressed as women, with jokes often targeted at their appearance, poverty, inability to speak English, and overall crudity. What was once-in-a-while movie occurrence has been served with dinner and loved by millions every weekend for years now all in the name of light-hearted, family-friendly comedy. But where is the funny? If only filmmakers and show creators understood the glaring difference between humour and mockery.

In some movies such as Chachi 420 (the 1997 Hindi film inspired by Mrs. Doubtfire starring a brilliant Robin Williams) and now Dream Girl 2, drag is central to the story but over the years, several cringe comedies such as Humshakals (2014) and Golmaal have abused it to perpetuate transphobia and gender stereotypes, making sure people continue to believe it’s perfectly normal to treat the trans community or those who cross-dress as a laughing stock.

This year is about to end, and only four months remain. But Dream Girl 2 takes little cognisance of the time and the socio-cultural climate it’s released in. Though Khurrana brings a sparkling effervescence to his character Pooja, his attempts to disguise damaging clichés under a thin veil of wokeness reveal all the ugliness more than it hides. This Raaj Shaandiliyaa sequel to the 2019 original is full of jokes on oranges, bras, waxing, lipsticks, and garden-variety dialogue around mistaken gender identity such as “Socha tha Shilpa Shetty, nikla Suniel Shetty.”

But in a film as unnecessary and unfunny as Dream Girl 2, do you know what the biggest joke of them all is? Despite its insufferable inanity, it has managed to rake in a massive Rs. 40.71 crore over the weekend, becoming Khurrana’s biggest opening yet. In the last three years, our man has headlined gems such as Gulabo Sitabo, An Action Hero, and Doctor G. But you didn’t go to watch any of these. Even his films that you have watched—Vicky Donor (2012), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Andhadhun (2018) , and Badhaai Ho (2018)—despite their popularity, their opening box-office numbers aren’t anywhere close to Dream Girl 2’s.

This film was Khurrana’s desperate attempt at manufacturing a hit after delivering a spate of duds at the box office. His faith in crass comedy has been rewarded, and how. Considering Bollywood’s unending love for repeating hit formulas till you lose count, prepare to be inundated with witless comedies and cis-het men dragging drag to a point where you can’t tell what’s what anymore.