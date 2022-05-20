Drammit, it’s World Whisky Day tomorrow and here’s all you need to know about it

For centuries, whisky has occupied a special place in the hearts of people. They love their whisky more than anything else. So much so that there is a day dedicated to the ‘water of life.’ The World Whisky Day, which is celebrated on the third Saturday of May every year, falls on May 21 this time.

What is the celebration about?

The day is celebrated by whisky lovers across the globe with tastings, events and gatherings. It is about making whisky fun for all, without being exclusive or prescriptive.

As per the founder of the World Whisky Day and one of the leading whiskey consultants, Blair Bowman: "World Whisky Day invites everyone to try a dram and celebrate the water of life."

History of World Whisky Day

The World Whisky Day was started by Blair Bowman, a student of University of Aberdeen, around a decade back in 2012. Ever since, the day is celebrated on the third Saturday of May. In 2021, on the tenth anniversary of the World Whisky Day, the first ever World Whisky Weekender was hosted. It was a ticketed, interactive event that brought whisky lovers worldwide together.

How to participate?

One can join the conversation on social media using #WorldWhiskyDay and share what kind of whisky you are tasting, who you are sharing it with or how you enjoy your whisky.

The official website of the event says: “All you need to participate is a bottle of whisky/whiskey — whatever variety, however you enjoy it. The only rule is to drink responsibly!”

The World Whisky Weekender is expected to take place this year as well. Follow the official website of the event and social media channels to find out more.