Done with Spotify? Check out these other music streaming platforms

Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify has found itself in the midst of a raging storm for allegedly shielding its most popular podcaster, Joe Rogan, who has been "peddling misinformation on COVID-19 vaccine" on his show. Despite several requests and warnings, the platform didn't remove those podcast episodes of the “The Joe Rogan Experience” that had objectionable content, prompting musician Neil Young to remove his catalogue from the streaming service.

This has set off an exodus of other popular artists, content creators and even listeners to leave the service.

After the controversy gathered steam, Spotify added content advisories to podcasts about COVID-19. Daniel Ek, Spotify’s CEO and co-founder, has said that his platform "supports greater expression while balancing it with the safety of its users.”

So, if you are one of those who have decided to "move on", here are some good options (in no particular order):

JioSaavn

The platform launched in 2007 as Saavn. However, its name changed to JioSaavn after Reliance bought it and merged it with the Jio music app. The platform has over 45 million songs in English, Hindi, and other Indian languages and its premium plans start from Rs 99 per month. The platform also has podcasts and radio streaming.

Gaana

Launched by Times Internet in 2010, Gaana is among the market leaders in music streaming app services in India with more than 100 million monthly users. It has more than 45 million songs in 21 languages. The "Gaana plus" plans start from Rs 99 per month onward. Gaana also has podcasts and radio streaming.

YouTube Music

A new entrant in audio streaming service, YouTube Music provides the option of having video and music-only playback. Launched in India in 2019, YouTube Music has all videos uploaded on the YouTube service by mainstream artists in audio. Its premium plan also starts from Rs 99 per month.

Wynk Music

Owned by Airtel, Wynk Music has a wide range of music across all major Indian languages. To Airtel users, the Wynk music app provides a free downloads feature. Its premium plan starts from Rs 60 per month.

Apple Music

Apple Inc-owned music and video streaming service, Apple Music has more than 50 million songs. Its paid subscription plans start from Rs 49 per month. Contrary to popular belief, Apple Music is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Amazon Prime Music

Amazon Prime Music only comes with an Amazon Prime subscription that can be purchased for Rs 129 per month. As the Amazon Prime Music service is only available to those with a subscription, it is an ad-free streaming service. For better search results and user experience, Amazon-owned voice assistant, Alexa, also comes integrated with the app.

Hungama Music