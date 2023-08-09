Don 3 title announcement: Ranveer Singh replaces SRK in Farhan Akhtar directorial

Despite the re-entry of the franchise, fans seem disappointed as they have been expecting the Bollywood Badshah to make a return. In an Instagram post on August 8, Farhan confirmed Shah Rukh Khan’s exit from the franchise.

Farhan Akhtar has finally announced the actor who is going to step into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3 after his Instagram post about the title teaser of the movie on Tuesday led to widespread speculations. In the upcoming third instalment of the Don franchise, Ranveer Singh is going to replace King Khan.

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar shared a cryptic video in an Instagram post yesterday where he announced Don 3 and teased it as “a new era”. However, he made it clear that Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of Don 3. Fans of Shah Rukh seemed disappointed and responded negatively to the announcement.

Meanwhile, Excel Entertainment, headed by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, made the title announcement and dropped an introductory video of Ranveer Singh as ‘Don’.

The title announcement clip of Don 3 begins with a shot of a hooded figure sitting in a chair that continues a voiceover about the comeback. Furthermore, the person sitting on the chair takes off his hood and fires his gun, and later Ranveer’s face gets unveiled.

The title announcement clip ends with Ranveer saying the iconic line from Don, “Main Hoon Don”.

Fans and critics of the franchise reacted to the announcement video and the disappointment of Shah Rukh Khan fans was evident.

One user said, “No doubt on Ranveer’s capabilities but No Don 3 without SRK.”

The second Twitter user said, “Eventually Ranveer will do his best I’m sure but the makers are putting him in a tough spot. You gotta hit that subtle menacing vibe that’s also gleeful in a signature way, to be honest. It’s just the SRK Dons going to look large in people’s minds. Best of luck team.”

“We all know that SRK is the last of the stars. But, Ranveer Singh has that ability that can surprise you in so many ways. Looking forward to this”, a third comment read.

“The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward, and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan,” Farhan wrote on Tuesday.

The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and is slated to be released in 2025. This time the makers have roped in south filmmaker and screenwriter duo Puskar and Gayatri, known for Virkam Vedha and Amazon Prime Video Series Suzhal, to write the story.

Javed Akhtar will pen the lyrics, while the music will be composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.