Documentary film poster sparks outrage for hurting religious sentiments, netizens want director arrested

A documentary film's poster has sparked outrage with its depiction of the Goddess Kaali. Directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, the documentary debuted as part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum.

The poster depicts a woman dressed as a Hindu Goddess. She is seen smoking a cigarette. The LGBT community's pride flag can also be seen in the background.

Manimekalai had tweeted a poster of her documentary.

Hashtag 'Arrest Leena Manimekalai' was trending on Twitter for hurting religious sentiments.

"Despicable..! Don't let them get away with mocking Hindu Gods. If insulting Hindus Gods come under freedom of expression then why not insult Mohammed? What bigotry. Hindus get beheaded for quoting directly from Quran. Fight like hell Hindus..! ENOUGH," a tweet read.

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit asked if the Supreme Court will take up this case and put her behind bars.

"Why only condemn this lady. We'll need to condemn the ones mentioned down there who helped her in unison," another tweet read.