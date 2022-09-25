7 lesser-known facts about birthday girl Divya Dutta

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Raised by a single mother, this spirited Punjabi actor has made an deep impact with her spontaneous turns in Bollywood blockbusters and smaller films. Divya Dutta turns 45 today.

Actor Divya Dutta, who has played key roles in blockbusters like Bhag Milkha Bhag, Veer Zara, and Special 26, celebrates her 45th birthday on September 25. Besides box office biggies, Dutta has impressed with meaningful roles in films like Stanely Ka Dabba, Sheer Qorma and Badlapur.

Here’s a look at some of the lesser-known facts about her:

1.Divya Dutta was raised by a single mother after she lost her father at the age of seven.

2. She has bitter memories of the 1984 riots as she was in Punjab at the time. In one of her interviews for the 2013 film Gippi, she talked about the times when she hid behind her mother's dupatta while praying for their safety.

3. She was subjected to an online fib. In 2010, a user on Wikipedia wrote that she is married. However, the website removed the information about her marital status. Later, Divya herself refuted the rumours.

4. Apart from working in Bollywood, Divya Dutta has worked in a Nepali film, titled Basanti and a Malayalam film Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. She has also done TV shows and commercials.

5. Before coming to Mumbai, she tried her luck in modelling for television commercials in Punjab.

6. Dutta worked in a TV show when she used to go to school, and she received a pay cheque of Rs 175, which she gave to her mom.

7. During an interview with the Hindustan Times, Divya revealed that she had dubbed for her co-star Lisa Ray in the film Kasoor and someone else dubbed for her — something she isn’t proud of.