Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Disney unveils plans to stream a galaxy of new series, films; Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar fans note

Updated : December 11, 2020 05:06 PM IST

To keep subscriber numbers climbing, Disney presented a blizzard of remakes, sequels and spinoffs of various shapes and sizes on Thursday.
Disney kept its biggest films including Marvel's Black Widow," Pixar's Luca, a Lion King prequel on course for theatrical release.
Disney unveils plans to stream a galaxy of new series, films; Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar fans note

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Gayatri Projects shares hit 5% upper circuit on winning orders worth Rs 1,300 cr

Gayatri Projects shares hit 5% upper circuit on winning orders worth Rs 1,300 cr

October IIP seen at 1.95%; core industry in negative terrain

October IIP seen at 1.95%; core industry in negative terrain

US budget deficit up 25.1% in first 2 months of budget year

US budget deficit up 25.1% in first 2 months of budget year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement