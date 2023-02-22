Disney Star, Zee and Sony switch off signals over tariff row with cable operators

As per the information, broadcasters have stopped providing feed to cable operators who have not signed fresh agreements with increased prices under the NTO 3.0 which came into force in February 2023.
Three leading broadcasters — Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India Ltd. have stopped providing feed to cable operators. This comes after these broadcasters and local cable and multi-system operators exchanged barbs over the New Tariff Order (NTO).
As per the information, broadcasters have stopped providing feed to cable operators which have not signed fresh agreements with increased prices under the NTO 3.0 who came into force in February 2023 after a new order by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
After the new order, the broadcasters had affected a hike of 10-15 percent on channel offerings, which didn’t go well with a group of cable operators.
This decision is all set to impact over four crore subscribers in the country.
Last week, the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) in a statement charged All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) members of making "inaccurate remarks regarding the new price regime" and invoking "consumer sentiment".
However, IBDF later stated that most DTH and cable operators have already started implementing the new prices that will result in increased consumer prices by approximately five per cent after four years.
“Even as all DTH (direct to home) operators, which include Airtel and Tata Play, and most cable operators across India, have signed agreements with broadcasters as per the new TRAI guidelines, a handful of cable operators with a sizeable subscriber base are refusing to come on board.,” Indian Express quoted an Industry insider.
With inputs from PTI
First Published: Feb 22, 2023 10:29 AM IST
