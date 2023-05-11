Nearly one crore subscribers have left Disney+ Hotstar in six months

Recently, the platform also ended its partnership with HBO, leaving it without some of its most popular shows like Succession, Game of Thrones, Westworld, among others.

Disney+ Hotstar, one of India's leading streaming platforms is facing the chills from subscribers.

Nearly 1 crore subscribers - 84 lakh to be precise have left the platform over the last six months, data accessed by CNBC-TV18 shows.

Most of the losses came from India's Disney+ Hotstar, which saw an 8 percent drop in membership during the quarter that ended on April 1. The service lost 4.6 million members between December and April, taking the total subscriber base down to 52.9 million.

This was also the second straight quarter of the streaming service losing subscribers.

The decline in subscribers also coincides with the absence of two major offerings of the platform - the IPL and content from HBO.

In June last year, the Disney+ Hotstar lost the rights to broadcast the IPL to Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18. Back then, analysts had estimated that losing the rights can cost the service a loss of 15-25 million subscribers.

Recently, the platform also ended its partnership with HBO, leaving it without some of its most popular shows like Succession, Game of Thrones, Westworld, among others.

The fall in subscribers has also coincided with the rise of Reliance Industries' JioCinema. With over 50 crore viewers, JioCinema has come very close to YouTube's monthly viewership. The first weekend of the T20 league saw JioCinema being downloaded over 5 crore times.

Latest numbers show that, the IPL on JioCinema has clocked over 1,300 crore views in the first five weeks. It already breached peak concurrency records of the IPL twice in five days. Average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes, according to a statement from Reliance Jio.

JioCinema has also signed a deal with HBO for its content. It has also launched a range of original content in local languages, including Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and Bhojpuri.

Additionally, Jio Studios, the content arm of Reliance Industries has unveiled a slate of 100 new films and TV shows including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and Adil Hussain's "The Storyteller," along with a range of web originals and mini-series.

With the rise of JioCinema and intense competition in the OTT space, Disney+ Hotstar may continue to see a decline in its subscriber base while other competitors continue to gain popularity.

