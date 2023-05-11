Nearly one crore subscribers have left Disney+ Hotstar in six months

By Mangalam Maloo

Recently, the platform also ended its partnership with HBO, leaving it without some of its most popular shows like Succession, Game of Thrones, Westworld, among others.

Disney+ Hotstar, one of India's leading streaming platforms is facing the chills from subscribers.

Nearly 1 crore subscribers - 84 lakh to be precise have left the platform over the last six months, data accessed by CNBC-TV18 shows. The Walt Disney Co. reported a 2 percent drop in its overall subscribers for Disney+. Memberships at the end of the quarter stood at 157.8 million, compared to 161.8 million in the previous quarter.

