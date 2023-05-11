English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsNearly one crore subscribers have left Disney+ Hotstar in six months

Nearly one crore subscribers have left Disney+ Hotstar in six months

Nearly one crore subscribers have left Disney+ Hotstar in six months
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Mangalam Maloo  May 11, 2023 9:50:37 AM IST (Updated)

Recently, the platform also ended its partnership with HBO, leaving it without some of its most popular shows like Succession, Game of Thrones, Westworld, among others.

Disney+ Hotstar, one of India's leading streaming platforms is facing the chills from subscribers.

Nearly 1 crore subscribers - 84 lakh to be precise have left the platform over the last six months, data accessed by CNBC-TV18 shows.
The Walt Disney Co. reported a 2 percent drop in its overall subscribers for Disney+. Memberships at the end of the quarter stood at 157.8 million, compared to 161.8 million in the previous quarter.
Note To Readers

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X