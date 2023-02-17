Disney+Hotstar crashes in India, agitated users take to Twitter

Disney+ Hotstar has responded to the outage claiming that the service is witnessing unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web. The streaming service has assured that their team is working on this to ensure the issue gets resolved soon.

Video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar crashed multiple times on Friday, creating outrage amongst the users as they were heading to stream the India vs Australia's second Test and The Night Manager.

Agitated users took to Twitter to share screenshots of the error message they received while trying to log in. Both desktop and mobile Disney+ Hotstar users have complained about similar issues that persisted for around 45 minutes. With multiple tweets, #HotstarDown started trending on Twitter.

Users complained of not being able to access it since morning. A user tweeted, "Is hotstar down today??? Haven’t been able to access it since morning. "

A user wrote " All other apps are working in my phone with same network settings but #Hotstar is not working."

Another user said it was not the first time the issue occurred and asked not to stream the match for mobile edition, if the same problem continues.

As per the Truescoop report, Hotstar showcased a PB-4000 and an NM 4000 error to some users. According to the organisation's official website, Disney+ Hotstar's error NM 4000 occurs only if the site is unable to detect location.

This issue mainly persists when an individual is using VPN services to watch Disney+ Hotstar contents. VPN portals or proxy websites block user's location data that cause the site to show Disney+ Hotstar error NM 4000.