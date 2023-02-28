English
Disney+ Hotstar and BBC studios India announce Telugu adaptation of "Dead Pixels"

Feb 28, 2023

Disney+ Hotstar and BBC Studios India are teaming up to create a Telugu-language adaptation of the popular British sitcom "Dead Pixels". The series will follow three friends in Hyderabad whose lives revolve around an online video game, and will feature a talented cast and crew.

Disney+ Hotstar and BBC Studios India have announced the development of a Telugu-language adaptation of the popular British sitcom "Dead Pixels". The Indian version of the show will feature actors Niharika Konidela, Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, Akshay Lagusani and Bhavana Sagi in lead roles.

The six-part series will be directed by Aditya Mandala and written by Akshay Poolla. It will be produced by BBC Studios India and Tamada Media Ltd, with animation by Keyframe Studios.
Also read | BTS’s Jungkook exits Instagram, assures fans account is not hacked
"Dead Pixels" follows the journey of three young friends in Hyderabad whose lives revolve around an online video game, with the ultimate goal of defeating a virtual villain.
The show comically depicts their obsession with the game and how it interferes in different aspects of their daily lives. The group, however, is in for a shock when a new player arrives and upends their dynamics in both the virtual and real world.
"We are excited to partner with Disney+ Hotstar on this young modern comedy. This immersive British format provides an insight into the lives of new age introverts and depicts their relationships and social interactions.
We’re also delighted to be working with Tamada Media to produce this series and fulfill the increasing appetite for premium content for our local audience," said Sameer Gogate, General Manager, BBC Studios Production India.
Saideep Reddy Borra and Rahul Tamada, the producers and co-founders of Tamada Media, said they are pleased to partner with BBC Studios India and Disney+ Hotstar for the project. "This adaptation was a fun project to work on and can’t wait to share it with everyone now," they said in a joint statement.
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
    X