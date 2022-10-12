Disney delays release of Marvel movies Blade, Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four 

By CNBCTV18.com

Disney has decided to delay the release of major Marvel movies, including ‘Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’. Marvel had to temporarily shut down the production of ‘Blade’ after its director Bassam Tariq exited the project in September due to scheduling conflicts. Marvel is now in search of a new director for the film, Reuters reported. As a result, the release of Blade has been delayed by almost a year to September 6, 2024, instead of November 3, 2023.

As the storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are interconnected, the substantial delay in the release of the film Blade has pushed the dates of the rest of the films in development.

‘Deadpool 3’ will now premiere on November 8, 2024, instead of September 6, 2024. ‘Fantastic Four’ will be released on February 14, 2025, instead of November 8, 2024. The release of an untitled Marvel film has been shifted from February 14, 2025, to November 7, 2025. Avengers fans will now have to wait till May 1, 2026, to see the film ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ which was earlier scheduled to release on November 7, 2025. Another untitled Marvel film, which was scheduled to release on May 1, 2026, has been removed from Disney’s calendar, Variety reported.

Marvel’s next movie to hit the big screen is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ which will be released in November.

Earlier, Marvel had to delay the release of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ due to the pandemic. As the stories are intertwined, this led to a delay in the release of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’