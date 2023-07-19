Disha Vakani likely to return as Dayaben to Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah this Diwali

Dayaben is one of the most popular characters of the show and she is considered as one the main reasons behind the popularity and the success of the series. In the latest episode of the show, it was revealed that she will be making a comeback this Navratri or Diwali.

Actress Disha Vakani, who played the lead character of Dayaben in the popular television series Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is likely to return to the show this Diwali. Vakani went on maternity leave in 2017 and she never returned to the show.

Producer Asit Kumar Modi’s popular sitcom has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons but finally, fans may have something to cheer about.

The news of Vakani’s return was shared by a fan page on social media, as per a News18 report. However, no official statement regarding the return of Vakani to the show has been made by the makers till now.

Also, in the latest episode of the show, Sundar Lal (Dayaben’s brother) played by Disha’s real brother Mayur Vakani, confirmed the return of the character.

In the latest episode, Sunderlal revealed the time of Daya's return and promised to bring her back to Mumbai this Navratri or Diwali.

Fans rejoiced at the news of their favourite character making a comeback to the show. However, it is unclear if it will be Disha Vakani to reprise the role or if some new actress will be roped in.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which airs on Sony SAB channel, is one of the most popular comedy shows in the Hindi television industry, which has been running successfully for almost 15 years.

Dayaben is one of the most popular characters of the show and she is considered as one the main reasons behind the popularity and the success of the television series. Played by Disha Vakani, the character got famous for her unique voice, mannerisms, garba style, and love for her family and husband Jetha Lal.

However, during the long run of the show, several actors left the sitcom including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Neha Mehta and Shailesh Lodha, who played the key role of the narrator, Tarak Mehta.

Recently, Raj Anadkat, who played the role of Tappu also exited the show.

Also, the producers of the show have been facing allegations and charges of sexual harassment in recent months from one of the former actresses.