Filmmaker Sudito Sen has indicated that he is probably planning for a sequel of his latest release The Kerala Story, which has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office despite all the controversies. The movie, which has been at the centre of a political debate since the release of its trailer, has managed to gross Rs 130 crore within a span of 10 days. It is expected to surpass the Rs 150 crore mark soon.

Notably, the film was made on a budget of only Rs 40 crore and has emerged as the second blockbuster of the year after Pathaan. This success comes despite the film being banned in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, due to its sensitive portrayal of religious conversion and Love Jihad.

Director Sudipto Sen in a recent interview hinted at making the sequel of The Kerala Story.

In an interview with ETimes, Sudipto Sen mentioned that he has been approached by producers, who are interested in creating a movie about the radicalisation of boys. He expressed his belief that there are more stories to be told and that he is not ready to retire just yet. Sudipto spent seven years working on The Kerala Story and had confidence in its potential success.

“The intention was always to depict the story of three female friends. That is why the movie specifically focuses on the subject of women being indoctrinated. It was not a premeditated plan. Currently, a producer has offered me a project that follows up on The Kerala Story, exploring the radicalisation of boys,” Sen told ETimes.

Initially, the trailer for The Kerala Story claimed that 32,000 Hindu women from Kerala had been brainwashed into joining ISIS in Syria and this stirred a political debate, especially in Kerala. However, due to criticism over the lack of genuine data supporting this claim, the makers revised the narrative to focus solely on the story of three women. Produced by Vipul Shah, the film features Adah Sharma in the lead role.