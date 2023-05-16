Notably, the film was made on a budget of only Rs 40 crore and has emerged as the second blockbuster of the year after 'Pathaan.'

Filmmaker Sudito Sen has indicated that he is probably planning for a sequel of his latest release The Kerala Story, which has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office despite all the controversies. The movie, which has been at the centre of a political debate since the release of its trailer, has managed to gross Rs 130 crore within a span of 10 days. It is expected to surpass the Rs 150 crore mark soon.

Notably, the film was made on a budget of only Rs 40 crore and has emerged as the second blockbuster of the year after Pathaan. This success comes despite the film being banned in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, due to its sensitive portrayal of religious conversion and Love Jihad.

Director Sudipto Sen in a recent interview hinted at making the sequel of The Kerala Story.