Noted director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday morning here following a cardiac arrest. He was 54. Starting his career as a photojournalist, Anand later moved to the movie world as a cinematographer and then as a movie director.

After shooting pictures for leading Tamil magazines, Anand in the early 1990s joined cinematographer P.C. Sreeman as his assistant.

Anand made his movie debut as a cinematographer in the Malayalam movie Thenmaavin Kombath for which he had won a national award. His first Tamil movie was Kadhal Desam and later went on to work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies.