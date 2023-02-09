'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' returns to theaters for Valentine's Day

The iconic Bollywood film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (DDLJ) will be re-released in 37 cities across India for a one-week celebration of love and romance, with the opportunity to also watch Shah Rukh Khan's latest film "Pathaan" simultaneously.

The iconic Bollywood film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (DDLJ) is back on the big screen for a limited time. The film, directed by Aditya Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, will be re-released in 37 cities across India, starting on February 10th, for a one-week-long celebration of love and romance.

DDLJ is the longest-running movie in Indian cinema history, having been shown continuously at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theater for over 25 years. The film has become synonymous with romance for India and its people, and fans have been requesting a wider release for years.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan now among top 5 Bollywood hits worldwide

"We are constantly asked by audiences and fans for a wider showcase of the film, so that they can watch this milestone-setting film with their friends and family in theaters," said Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution at Yash Raj Films. "This year, on Valentine's Day, we are making their wish come true."

In addition to DDLJ, fans will also have the opportunity to watch Shah Rukh Khan in his latest film "Pathaan" at the same time. Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide and is part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe.

"We are thrilled to give the audience an opportunity to watch DDLJ and Pathaan, which are going to run simultaneously on the big screen, during this period," said Malhotra. "YRF has been fortunate to become home to India's biggest cinematic IPs including DDLJ and Pathaan, and we hope both these films make up for an amazing viewing experience for people during the Valentine's week."

Don't miss your chance to relive the magic of Raj and Simran on the big screen. Book your tickets now for "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Pathaan" at a theater near you.