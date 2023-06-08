Was Diljit Dosanjh ‘being touchy’ with Taylor Swift at a restaurant? Here’s his savage reply

On Wednesday, he reacted to a report that claimed the actor was spotted dining with American popstar Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Canada. According to the report, the singer was being "touchy" with Taylor Swift.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh often shares all his professional and personal updates with his fans and followers on social media. The singer is also known for his satirical posts and comments on Twitter. On Wednesday, he reacted to a report that claimed the actor was spotted dining with American popstar Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Canada. According to the report, the singer was being "touchy" with Taylor Swift.

The Vancouver-based news outlet tweeted, "Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being "touchy-feely.”

The Udta Punjab actor, who is known for his funny roles in movies and calm demeanor, came up with his signature savage reply.

Reacting to the tweet the actor wrote, “Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa (There is something called privacy)."

However, Diljit’s tweet has been deleted now, but many users have shared the screenshots of the tweet. Fans of Diljit and Taylor started to react to the tweets as well.

Diljit, who mostly stays in the United States these days, had recently performed live at the Coachella music festival in California and became the first Punjabi artiste to perform at the event. He performed live some of the popular tracks like Jatt Da Pyaar, Patiala Peg, and Munda Hunda Dhuppa and won the hearts of fans.