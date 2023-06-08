CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsWas Diljit Dosanjh ‘being touchy’ with Taylor Swift at a restaurant? Here’s his savage reply

Was Diljit Dosanjh ‘being touchy’ with Taylor Swift at a restaurant? Here’s his savage reply

Was Diljit Dosanjh ‘being touchy’ with Taylor Swift at a restaurant? Here’s his savage reply
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 5:56:05 PM IST (Published)

On Wednesday, he reacted to a report that claimed the actor was spotted dining with American popstar Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Canada. According to the report, the singer was being "touchy" with Taylor Swift.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh often shares all his professional and personal updates with his fans and followers on social media. The singer is also known for his satirical posts and comments on Twitter.  On Wednesday, he reacted to a report that claimed the actor was spotted dining with American popstar Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Canada. According to the report, the singer was being "touchy" with Taylor Swift.

The Vancouver-based news outlet tweeted, "Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being "touchy-feely.”


The Udta Punjab actor, who is known for his funny roles in movies and calm demeanor, came up with his signature savage reply.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X