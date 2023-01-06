Diljit Dosanjh celebrates 39th birthday: 7 lesser-known facts about the 'Indian Drake'

Diljit Dosanjh celebrates his 39th birthday on January 6.

Punjabi actor and the prince of Punjabi pop music, Diljit Dosanjh celebrates his 39th birthday on January 9. The superstar garnered popularity with Punjabi songs and movies and soon established himself in Bollywood with films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri and Good Newwz. He also bagged the Filmfare Best Debut Award for his performance in Udta Punjab.

Here are lesser-known facts about Diljit Dosanjh, who is popular among his fans as “Indian Drake”

Diljit Dosanjh is the first Sikh celebrity to get a turbaned wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Diljit also owns brands like 'Urban Pendu' and 'WEARD 6', which promote Punjabi dressing.

Diljit’s original name was Daljit and he was reportedly persuaded by a producer to alter his name from Daljit to Diljit when he entered the music industry.

Diljit's hit song Proper Patola, which was released in 2013, was the first Punjabi song to be featured on Vevo, an American multinational video hosting service. Dosanjh also won seven Brit Asia TV World Music Awards for songs like Kharku, Back 2 Basics, and Proper Patola.

Diljit Dosanjh is the second Punjabi musician after Gurdaas Mann, who sold out the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, London.

Diljit is a big sneakerhead and he owns one of the most expensive pairs of the Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost, which costs around Rs. 5.9 lakh.

On his 29th birthday in 2013, Diljit established the Saanjh Foundation, an NGO that helps the needy. He also makes regular donations to orphanages and nursing homes.

On the popular talk show Koffee with Karan, Diljit revealed that he gave his first stage performance in a vest and shorts.

