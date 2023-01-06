English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News

Diljit Dosanjh celebrates 39th birthday: 7 lesser known facts about the 'Indian Drake'

Diljit Dosanjh celebrates 39th birthday: 7 lesser-known facts about the 'Indian Drake'

Diljit Dosanjh celebrates 39th birthday: 7 lesser-known facts about the 'Indian Drake'
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 6, 2023 6:49:52 AM IST (Published)

Diljit Dosanjh celebrates his 39th birthday on January 6.

Punjabi actor and the prince of Punjabi pop music, Diljit Dosanjh celebrates his 39th birthday on January 9. The superstar garnered popularity with Punjabi songs and movies and soon established himself in Bollywood with films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri and Good Newwz. He also bagged the Filmfare Best Debut Award for his performance in Udta Punjab.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

IST2 Min(s) Read

FAQs | Fuel of the Future: India’s two billion incentive plan for green hydrogen

FAQs | Fuel of the Future: India’s two billion incentive plan for green hydrogen

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | Kevin McCarthy and his relentless pursuit of the post of US speaker

Explained | Kevin McCarthy and his relentless pursuit of the post of US speaker

IST4 Min(s) Read


Here are lesser-known facts about Diljit Dosanjh, who is popular among his fans as “Indian Drake”
  1. Diljit Dosanjh is the first Sikh celebrity to get a turbaned wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Diljit also owns brands like 'Urban Pendu' and 'WEARD 6', which promote Punjabi dressing.
  2. Diljit’s original name was Daljit and he was reportedly persuaded by a producer to alter his name from Daljit to Diljit when he entered the music industry.
  3. Diljit's hit song Proper Patola, which was released in 2013, was the first Punjabi song to be featured on Vevo, an American multinational video hosting service. Dosanjh also won seven Brit Asia TV World Music Awards for songs like Kharku, Back 2 Basics, and Proper Patola.
  4. Diljit Dosanjh is the second Punjabi musician after Gurdaas Mann, who sold out the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, London.
  5. Diljit is a big sneakerhead and he owns one of the most expensive pairs of the Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost, which costs around Rs. 5.9 lakh.
  6. On his 29th birthday in 2013, Diljit established the Saanjh Foundation, an NGO that helps the needy. He also makes regular donations to orphanages and nursing homes.
  7. On the popular talk show Koffee with Karan, Diljit revealed that he gave his first stage performance in a vest and shorts.
    8. ALSO READ:
     From Pathaan to Tiger 3: A look at the much-awaited films in 2023

    Diljit Dosanjh celebrates 39th birthday: 7 lesser-known facts about the 'Indian Drake'

    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Best of BollywoodbirthdayBollywoodBollywood singerDiljit Dosanjh

    Previous Article

    From Uunchai to Pale Blue Eye, here’s what’s dropping on OTT this Friday

    Next Article

    AR Rahman turns 56: 10 most iconic songs of the legendary musician

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X