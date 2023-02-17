'Die-Hard' fame US-superstar Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, family confirms

In a statement posted on on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website, the 67-year-old actor's family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. It was signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Hollywood star Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia, his family said on Thursday, less than a year after he retired from acting due to aphasia that hampered his cognitive abilities.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," it added.

Frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration describes FTD as a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain that affects behavior, language and movement. Aphasia can be a symptom of it. The association describes frontotemporal degeneration as "an inevitable decline in functioning," with an average life expectancy of seven to 13 years after the onset of symptoms.

Wills' family said communication challenges were just one symptom of frontotemporal dementia.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," the statement further read, adding that it can take years to get a proper diagnosis. "As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

"Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," the family statement said.

"It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," it added.

The oldest daughter of US Superstar, actor Rumer Willis, also posted the announcement on Instagram and received support from others in the entertainment industry.

"Love you so much my friend. Sending hugs to you and that beautiful family of yours. Your pops is such damn legend," "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul wrote.

Over a four-decade career, Willis' movies had earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office. Willis rose to fame in the 1980s comedy-drama TV series "Moonlighting," and has appeared in about 100 films across his four-decade career, garnering acclaim for his roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," and winning a Golden Globe Award and two Emmys.

But Willis is perhaps best known for playing the tough-as-nails New York cop who pursued bad guys in the five "Die Hard" movies, released from 1988 to 2013, the prolific actor had in recent years primarily featured in direct-to-video thrillers.

With inputs from agencies.