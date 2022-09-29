Dhanush dazzles in dual role in Naane Varuven, advance bookings hit Rs 2.35 Crore

By CNBCTV18.com

Among the most anticipated movies, this year is Naane Varuven, directed by Selvaraghavan, the famed filmmaker and brother of Dhanush. The film, which was released in theatres today, has Dhanush playing the double role of both the protagonist and antagonist.

The teaser of the film had raised a lot of expectations as the film marks Selvaraghavan and Dhanush's first collaboration in almost 11 years.

The film recorded a strong response with advance bookings which opened on September 23. Though there were not many promotions for the film. The total first-day advance booking for the film reached Rs 2.35 Cr with 1,37,103 tickets sold as per a sacnilk report. With this, the film is set to post impressive first-day collection numbers as well.

Dhanush set to steal the show twice with a double role

Dhanush plays Kathir and Prabhu in the film. The protagonist Dhanush is a doting dad of two children and a loving husband to his wife, played by Induja. While the antagonist Dhanush appears to be a hunter, intent on letting his prey run before striking the final blow.

The antagonist seems to have no care about the world as he walks through the woods, listening to music and behaving like a psychopath at times. He sports long hair, a bow and arrow, and a knife. The movie seems to be at a juncture where the lives of the two characters get intertwined and the plot follows that story.

Dhanush’s dual role seems to be the USP of this film produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. The duo of Selvaraghavan and Dhanush has given numerous hits like ‘Pudhupettai’, a gangster and ‘Mayakkam Enna’. Selvaraghavan understands his brother and the characters he writes for him always bring out the best in Dhanush. Thus, the same is expected to be seen in ‘Naane Varuven’.

First review

Early reviews suggest that ‘Naane Varuvean’ is delivering more than it had promised. Dubai-based critic Umair Sandhu tweeted that the film features one of the finest performances of Dhanush’s career so far. Dhanush has handled both the characters with finesse, and the film has the potential to become a cult hit.