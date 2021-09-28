Delta Corp looking to raise $30-40 million for online gaming biz

Delta Corp is looking to raise around USD 30-40 million for their online gaming business, Hardik Dhebar, group chief financial officer (CFO), told CNBC-TV18.

Delta Corp is buoyant as Goa government gave its nod to re-open casinos in the state earlier this month.

“We are at the final stages of appointing a banker. We are looking at doing a USD 30-40-50 million capital raise, which we will utilize to grow the business. And this USD 30-40-50 million should help us for the next 3-6 months to pump-up our revenue, pump-up the numbers,” Dhebar said.

He further said that online business has remained a steady contributor to the company's topline.

On business, he said, “It’s about 8-10 days that we are in operation (in Goa) and the last 10 days of traction shows that we should be back to pre-COVID levels. Hopefully, in the next quarter, when we report a full quarter, you will be able to see that the numbers are way better than what we all expect. So, it's encouraging and very good.”

