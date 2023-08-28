Rajnikanth-starrer 'Jailer' in legal tangle over RCB team jersey — Delhi HC orders changes

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the filmmakers of Rajinikanth starrer movie Jailer to digitally alter clippings of the movie showing a contract killer wearing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricket team jersey. The alteration in the theatrical mode will be done by September 1.

The producer Sun Pictures also assured that the changes will be in Jailer made prior to the release of the movie on television, satellite, and over-the-top (OTT) platform.

“The Defendants as also all parties acting for or on their behalf including their distribution network shall be bound by the above terms and conditions. With effect from 1st September, 2023, in the theatrical depiction of the film Jailer the RCB team jersey shall stand edited/altered. The Defendants shall ensure that after 1st September, 2023, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/telecasted.”

Owner of IPL team RCB, Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, said before a Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh that the team's jersey is being used without permission in a negative depiction in the film, which is likely to hurt its brand equity. The killer allegedly makes derogatory and misogynistic statements about a woman.

On the box office front, Jailer crossed the Rs 600-crore mark worldwide on Sunday (August 28), reported Hindustan Times citing a trade analyst.