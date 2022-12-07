Delhi Comic Con returns after 3 years — dates, ticket prices, stars, all other details

The 10th edition of the Delhi Comic Con, billed as the ‘biggest pop-culture event’ in India, kicks off on December 9 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla. It will showcase the work of over 20 prominent Indian and foreign artists and storytellers.

The epic Comic Con convention, which features pop culture merchandise, cosplay events, comic book artists, and gameplay, has returned to the nation's capital after almost three years. The Delhi Comic Con, billed as the "biggest pop-culture event" in India, will commence on December 9 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla.

International comic book publishing houses like DC, Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW, and Kodansha will be hosted by publishing company Penguin Random House India, while manga giant Viz Media will be brought in by publisher Simon & Schuster.

Additionally, Indian publishers like Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, and a number of fresh independent publishing houses will participate in the three-day festival. The conference will also feature appearances by local, national, and international comic book illustrators and authors, including Abhijeet Kini, Md Faisal of Garbage Bin, Rick Leonardi, and Matt Hawkins.

The 10th edition of the convention will include "the largest creators area" yet, with over 20 prominent Indian and foreign artists and storytellers presenting their work. Several well-known stand-up comedians, including Zakir Khan, Ashish Solanki, and Gurleen Pannu, as well as singer Fotty Seven and illusionist Poshak Dua, will perform at the event.

Comic Con India's Founder Jatin Varma, in a statement said, "We finally get to host Delhi Comic Con after a gap of almost 3 years by ringing in the 10th anniversary of our Delhi show, which was India’s first-ever Comic Con! This year, Delhi will host India’s biggest Comic Con, in sheer scale and size with the best of comics, cosplay, merch, gaming, and other experiences. I cannot wait to welcome all the fans back to the show!"

Fans of DC and Marvel blockbusters, such as Black Adam Shazam!, Justice League, and Ant Man & The Wasp, will be able to enjoy thrilling experiences of their favourite films in a variety of zones created by Warner Bros India and Marvel Studios.