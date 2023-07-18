Project K will be the first Indian film to be premiered at the 2023 Comic Con in San Diego. The teaser will also release at the event.

Deepika Padukone’s first look poster from her much-anticipated sci-fi drama Project K is out and it’s getting mixed reactions from viewers. The makers of the film have dropped the first poster of Deepika, who is seen in an intense look.

The maker of Project K, Vyjayanthi Movies shared the first look poster on Twitter on Tuesday and also revealed the first glimpse date of the movie.

“A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA),” tweeted Vyjayanthi Movies.

The first look of Deepika Padukone has generated curiosity among the viewers due to her intense look. However, many viewers disliked the poster of the Prabhas starrer movie.

As the picture seems to have an intense avatar with a sepia visual, fans and critics are eager to know the film’s narrative as well.

A user commented that compared to the hype created around the movie the first look appears to be ordinary.

Another user compared Deepika’s look with her role in Pathaan and said that she gives a vibe of an actress.

“That #DeepikaPadukone First official Look from upcoming #ProjectK is just ordinary & nothing to shout about,” read a third comment.

It is going to be Deepika’s first film in Telugu. Project K is said to be a dystopian sci-fi movie that talks about the futuristic reimagining of the Hindu God Vishnu. The film is going to narrate the incarnation of the deity, who lives in the present day with us.

The film is helmed by National Award-winning director, Nag Ashwin. Besides Deepika Padukone and Prabhas as the lead pair, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in important roles.

The movie is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The sci-fi action drama is going to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

‘Project K’ is also going to make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 where the teaser will also be released. This will be the first Indian film to feature at the Comic-Con.

Besides this, Deepika is also working with Siddharth Anand’s next action thriller film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. This would be her second film with Anand after she worked in Pathaan . However, Fighter is scheduled to release next year.

Deepika will also be seen in a cameo part of Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan.