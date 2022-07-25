Deepika Padukone's ‘fierce’ look for Pathaan released — SRK’s killer reaction 

Yash Raj Films presented Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s first look from the upcoming action movie Pathaan on July 25. The movie is headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who makes a return to the big screen after a gap of five years. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023, targeting the Republic Day holiday rush.

The motion poster was released by the studio on social media. It shows Padukone aiming and firing a gun towards the camera with a fierce look.

“She’s ready to shoot it up a notch” YRF wrote on Twitter.

Along with SRK and Deepika, the film stars John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Earlier, SRK and Deepika’s looks from the film leaked on social media. Now, the official first look has bowled netizens over again.

Not just the fans but SRK himself seemed to be pretty excited by the 16-second long motion poster of Padukone. He shared the first look on Twitter and wrote, “She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you!”

Deepika Padukone shared the poster on her Instagram feed as well. Her post was bombarded with comments and likes. Fellow actor Alia Bhatt was among the first ones to like the video.

One social media user wrote "Dayummm girl" while others went gaga over her fierce look.

John Abraham also presented the first look and wrote, "Stop. Stare. Shoot! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan”

Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who had earlier directed Hrithik Roshan-starrer WAR. He also commented on Padukone’s role and said that she has a "fierce role that will blow everyone's mind," The Economic Times reported. Anand has also written the script, and Vishal and Shekhar have directed the film’s music. Benjamin Jasper (WAR) has handled the cinematography of the film.

The film has been bankrolled by Khan's decades-long collaborator Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen as a protagonist in the film Zero, which was released in 2018.