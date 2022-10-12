    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Getting rape threats after seeking filmmaker Sajid Khan's ouster from reality show: DCW chief

    Getting rape threats after seeking filmmaker Sajid Khan's ouster from reality show: DCW chief

    Getting rape threats after seeking filmmaker Sajid Khan's ouster from reality show: DCW chief
    By PTI

    In a letter, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal had informed Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur that several women had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan during the #MeToo movement.

    Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday alleged that she had been receiving rape threats after she wrote to the Centre demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show 'Bigg Boss'.
    In a letter, Maliwal had informed Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur that several women had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Khan during the #MeToo movement.
    ALSO READ | Social media erupts after filmmaker Sajid Khan moves into Bigg Boss house
    In a complaint to the Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell, the DCW chief said she had been receiving rape threats on social media after she flagged the issue.
    She demanded that the police register an FIR and immediately arrest the accused.
