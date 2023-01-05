Dave Bautista is relieved after Marvel exit, says playing Drax wasn’t 'all pleasant'

Talking about the role with GQ magazine, Bautista said he didn’t want Drax to be his legacy.

Dave Bautista is relieved after quitting the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His stint as Drax in the biggest movie franchise will come to an end with the release of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’ in May.

Talking about the role with GQ magazine, Bautista said that the role wasn’t “all pleasant”.

“I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief . It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff,” Bautista told GQ.

Bautista started his acting career after he left WWE and the world of professional wrestling in 2010. Starting with small roles in movies like ‘The Man with the Iron Fists’ and ‘Riddick’, Drax was a big break for him.

“I had to pull over because I was crying so hard. I turned right back around and walked into my house shaking to tell my wife I had gotten the role, and we were both standing there freaking out,” he said in the interview.

That role has now stretched over seven different MCU movies and nearly a decade. While Drax shot Bautista into the mainstream, the gruelling makeup process and the less than ample times to showcase his acting chops left something to be desired for the actor. The actor had even expressed a desire to get more into the character and backstory of the comic hero before.

The actor, who has worked in movies like ‘Spectre’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, ‘Dune’ and now ‘Glass Onion’, has a busy year ahead of him. He is part of M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ and his role in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part 2’ in a much-expanded role.

