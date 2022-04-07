Dasvi movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur are in top form in this scattershot film

Dasvi revolves around the idea that education can truly transform even the most corrupt and incorrigible. In its attempt to convey this important message, it gets a lot right. But not enough to realize its full potential.

Directed by debutant Tushar Jalota, Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, the chief minister of fictional north-Indian state Harit Pradesh, who is jailed for misuse of power, fraud, and corruption. His imprisonment sets the stage and drama unfolds.

In his absence, he makes his docile, rustic wife Bimla Devi--played to the hoot by a fantastic Nimrat Kaur--the acting CM. Used to spending her time caring for cows, the household, and her husband, she quickly realises her love for power and all that comes with it. As Bimla discovers her taste for politics, Ganga finds himself in the jail’s library. Looking to bunk inmate duties and egged on by Yami Gautam Dhar’s no-nonsense righteous superintendent Jyoti Deswal, he unwittingly takes up the challenge to pass Class 10.

The best thing about Dasvi is its cast. Bachchan, the leader of the pack, is charming as the corrupt, cocksure CM forced into circumstances beyond his control. His Ganga is unlike anyone he’s played before--a refreshing, much-needed change in his sagging filmography. He gets the milieu, the accent, the part just right. The film rests heavily on his shoulders. And he does not disappoint. Neither does Dhar. Her policewoman is everything that Ganga is not and therefore, plays a crucial role in his coming of age. She delivers whatever she’s given with palpable sincerity and earnestness.

However, it is Kaur who steals the show in this one. As the unapologetically power-hungry surrogate CM, she gives a whistle-worthy performance. She adds a layer and gives an edge to this otherwise simplistic scattershot of a film. Almost all my favorite scenes in Dasvi have her. Whether it be tending cows or taking the chief ministerial oath or manipulating her husband to ensure that she continues to be CM, or making his cabinet her own overnight, she is terrific. It’s nothing short of tragic that we don’t get to see an actor of her calibre on screen more often.

The supporting cast deserves a special mention too. All of Ganga’s fellow inmates, who help him prepare for the exams, are a joy to watch. Whether it be Danish Husain’s librarian ‘Raebareli,’ Arun Khuswaha’s ‘Ghanti,’ or Manu Rishi Chadha’s sycophant assistant cop, they add immensely to the film and make it richer.

It is poor writing and underdeveloped characters that mar Dasvi. The story by Ram Bajpai doesn’t leave enough room for any character to flourish. It doesn’t cushion anyone with a backstory either. You never get to know why Jyoti Jaiswal is the way she is or how a housewife as meek and submissive as Bimla Devi could turn into a political siren in no time, or why a much-loved CM who has built a career on scams and scandals has such a drastic change of heart.

Moreover, Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Sandeep Leyzell’s writing doesn’t seem to know what it wants. The characters have been created as caricatures and the film’s packaging as a comedy undermines the importance of its message. Over the years, Maddock Films has successfully established itself as the producer of entertaining social comedies--Hindi Medium, Stree, Luka Chuppi, and Bala. Sadly, despite strong acting performances, Dasvi doesn’t have enough meat to find a spot on this enviable list. Not just the writing, the treatment is lazy too. Ganga’s prep to the finish line will remind you of several films--Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. When the original is so memorable, any iteration is bound to feel insipid, uninspired.

