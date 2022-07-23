Happy Birthday Daniel Radcliffe: Lesser known facts about the English heartthrob

Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his performance in the Harry Potter franchise, turns a year older on July 23. The actor rose to fame with his iconic performance in Harry Potter and became a teenage icon. After the franchise released its last instalment, Deathly Hallows II, the actor went on to focus on indie, low-budget cinema. Besides the Harry Potter series, Radcliffe has given a couple of hit projects including Now You See Me 2, The Woman In Black, Horns, and Swiss Army Man.

On Mr Potter’s 33rd birthday, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about the English heartthrob:

Though the actor earned popularity after he was featured in the first instalment of Harry Potter, it wasn’t his first appearance on the screen. His Hollywood debut was the film, The Tailor of Panama, in which he played Mark Pendel.

At the age of 10, he played a young David Copperfield in the BBC’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic.

Did you know Daniel Radcliffe broke over 80 wands on the sets of Harry Potter? This is because he used them as drumsticks?

Radcliffe portrayed the role of Harry Potter for 10 years, before finishing in 2011 with the release of the last instalment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Daniel Radcliffe was the first choice of both writer JK Rowling and director Chris Columbus.

When he started filming for Harry Potter, Radcliffe was taken out of school and was given private tuition by tutors.

Radcliffe’s friendship with his Harry Potter co-stars is much talked about. But not many know that he found a best friend in one of the costume department staff who was 41 years old and was a father of two children.

Daniel Radcliffe suffers from dyspraxia, which is a condition that affects the coordination and movement of the body.