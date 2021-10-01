Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die drops in India, but Mumbai's Bond fans will have to wait. Or they can...

The much-awaited James Bond film No Time To Die has finally released in India. The movie, which marks actor Daniel Craig’s final outing as British spy agent 007, has come out six years after the last Bond franchise Spectre.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and has a stellar cast that includes Oscar winner Rami Malek , new entrants Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas, and regulars Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, among others.

James Bond movies are known for their steamy content, but this time the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has okayed No Time To Die with zero cuts. The kissing scenes have been left untouched. The movie has been released in 10 Indian languages.

However, Bond fans in Bollywood city Mumbai will have to wait. The Maharashtra government has allowed multiplexes and theatres to reopen only from October 22. Mumbaikars can go to nearby cities like Vapi and other multiplexes in Gujarat or Goa to watch the film.

The theatres have been shut since March 2020 except for two months before the explosive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The continuous shutdown has impacted the livelihood of many associated with the industry and the news about the reopening offers them a glimmer of hope.

With millions of jobs at stake, Maharashtra plays a pivotal role in Hindi film collections with a revenue share of 30 percent. The industry, which had lost approximately Rs 4,800 crore, is expected to bounce back as both domestic and international releases are anticipating a rousing reception once theatres reopen.

The SAB group chairman in his column in the Financial Express had expressed his optimism over the industry’s revival once the restrictions are removed. He wrote, “Big-budgeted films need theatres to recoup investments. OTT cannot help to recover costs. Small-budgeted and concept-oriented films will thrive on OTTs while big blockbusters go to cinemas.”

“The new year will bring new hopes but along with some challenges,” he added. Elara Capital’s SVP and Research Analyst Karan Taurani told Business Today, “At least Rs 500 crore is at stake for Bollywood in November and December.”